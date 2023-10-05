Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.