Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $55.55 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,442,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,481,539. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.31.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.