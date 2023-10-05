Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136,418 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $121,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

