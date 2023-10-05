Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 28,871 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $88,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.06 on Thursday, reaching $538.52. 1,473,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,424. The stock has a market cap of $511.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

