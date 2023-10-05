VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,529.81 or 1.00002732 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

