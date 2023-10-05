Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 367,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,631. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

About Washington Federal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,921,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

