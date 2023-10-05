Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Washington Federal Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 367,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,631. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
