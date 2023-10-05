WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $202.19. 59,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.24. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

