WeBuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) Announces October 9th IPO

WeBuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on the week of October 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,500,000 shares at $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, WeBuy Global Ltd. generated $44.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.7 million. The company has a market-cap of $202.6 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

WeBuy Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “WeBuy Global is an e-commerce platform that connects Southeast Asian social media users with similar interests in food (groceries) and travel. The company, based in Singapore, caters to customers in Singapore and Indonesia. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â (Note: WeBuy Global Ltd. cut the size of its IPO to 3.5 million shares – down from 4.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $4.50 – to raise $14.88 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 3, 2023. In that same F-1/A filing, WeBuy Global Ltd. changed its sole book-runner to EF Hutton, replacing Univest.) (Background: WeBuy Global Ltd. revised its IPO terms in an F-1/A filing dated June 16, 2023, as follows: The price range is $4.00 to $4.50 – replacing the previous assumed IPO price of $4.00 – and the number of shares was kept at 4.0 million shares – to raise $17.0 million. Previously: WeBuy Global revised the terms of its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated June 2, 2023: The IPO will consist of 4.0 million shares – with WeBuy Global offering 3.175 million shares and the selling stockholder selling 825,000 shares – at $4.00 (same as before) to raise $16.0 million. Previously the secondary portion of the IPO had amounted to 34 percent of the stock offered in the deal. Background:Â WeBuy Global filed its F-1 on May 3, 2023; it submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Sept. 21, 2022.) “.

WeBuy Global Ltd. was founded in 2019 and has 135 employees. The company is located at 35 Tampines Street 92 Singapore 528880 and can be reached via phone at +65 8859 9762 or on the web at http://www.webuysg.com/.

