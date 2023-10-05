WeBuy Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $113.76 million and $118,997.54 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

