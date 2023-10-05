Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 1,614,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.