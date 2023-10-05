Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.51 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.34). 4,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

Wentworth Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. The company owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. Wentworth Resources plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

