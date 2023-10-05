WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 287,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $2,318,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

