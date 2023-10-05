West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTBA. TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

