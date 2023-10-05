Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTW. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

WTW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $208.58. 854,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,686. The company's 50-day moving average price is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

