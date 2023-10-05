WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $30.47. 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

