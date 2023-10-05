X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3448 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.82.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

USOI traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $93.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

