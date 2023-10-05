XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.58 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. XYO has a total market cap of $38.58 million and $381,293.23 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,501.88 or 0.99968773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0029047 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $437,002.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.