XYO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $346,177.83 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $346,177.83 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0029047 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $437,002.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

