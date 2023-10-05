Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 448,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.29. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $219.42 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.