Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $1,078,980.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2 %

ZS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.30. 1,057,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $174,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

