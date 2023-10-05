Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $1,078,980.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Trading Down 1.2 %
ZS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.30. 1,057,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
