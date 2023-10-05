Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 339,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,338. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,277 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,720 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Zumiez by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Zumiez by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,854 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

