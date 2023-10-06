4,145 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

JFrog Stock Up 0.6 %

FROG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 132,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,564,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $68,803.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,564,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,339. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

