6,505 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $16.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.57. The company had a trading volume of 742,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,721,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

