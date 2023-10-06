700 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.81. 53,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,696. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average of $262.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

