AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AC Immune

AC Immune Stock Down 0.4 %

ACIU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 65,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,473. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.