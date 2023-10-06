AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
AC Immune Stock Down 0.4 %
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
