Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.15 EPS.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

