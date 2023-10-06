Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.66. 899,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,191. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

