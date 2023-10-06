Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

