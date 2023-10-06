Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
