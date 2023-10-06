Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $278.74. The company had a trading volume of 193,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

