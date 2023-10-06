Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 25,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,190 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.