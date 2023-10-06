Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.00. 2,192,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,538. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 127.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.