Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 744,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

