Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.85 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evogene

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,877. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.