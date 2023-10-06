AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $36.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.80.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AB. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.49%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

