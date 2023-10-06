Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

