Amaze World (AMZE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,537.23

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.