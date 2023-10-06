AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 17,011,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,870. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 295.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

