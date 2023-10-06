American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. 1,993,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,376. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

