Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Up 3.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

