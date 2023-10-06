AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.56 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $7.15 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $5,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

