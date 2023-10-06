Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.