Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.73.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 505,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,590. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

