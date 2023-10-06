Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $535.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.