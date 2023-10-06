Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %
ARGO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
