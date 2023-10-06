Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,152,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,792,054.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $1,671,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,152,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,792,054.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,937,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,119,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,162,070.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,892,347 shares of company stock valued at $74,565,060 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

