Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ASAN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 1,143,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 474,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,892,347 shares of company stock worth $74,565,060 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 837,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

