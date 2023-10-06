Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,447,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.80% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,634,000 after buying an additional 253,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,889,000 after buying an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Catalent stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 453,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

