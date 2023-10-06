Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $52.40 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Snap worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Down 1.6 %

SNAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,815,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,916,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,756,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,467 shares of company stock worth $15,762,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

