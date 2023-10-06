Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $70.96 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.61% of Liberty Broadband worth $70,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. 133,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

