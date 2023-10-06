Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,764 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $67,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 2,581,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 856,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.