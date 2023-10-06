Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,764 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $67,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after buying an additional 2,581,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 856,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
